REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: Covid cases in north and north-east rise by 35

A total of 35 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified in the north and north-east in the past 24 hours, the latest figures have revealed.

The daily figures, published by the Scottish Government, show there has been a rise in cases, however, no deaths have been recorded in the past day.

However, registry offices are not open at weekends so the figure may be different tomorrow.

Regional Breakdown

Of the 35 new cases across the north and north-east, 18 have been recorded in Grampian.

Thirteen cases have been identified in the Aberdeen City area, with a further three in Aberdeenshire. Three new cases have also been confirmed in Moray.

The north-east’s total now stands at 13,846 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

In Highland, Covid cases have risen by 16 in the past day, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 4,867.

Shetland has recorded one new case since yesterday’s update, with the total number of cases recorded in the islands now standing at 214.

No new cases have been recorded in Orkney or the Western Isles, where the number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic remaining at 70 and 290 cases respectively.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The number of cases across Scotland has also risen in the past day, with 456 new cases recorded.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 210,008 with the new cases representing 4.7% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus remains 7,510, as no deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 447 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 40 of those in intensive care.

Hospital admissions are down by 14 in the past day, with the same number of people in ICU over the same timeframe.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,746,323 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,536,315 were confirmed negative.

Vaccine Rollout

The daily update from the Scottish Government also delivers an update on the rollout of the vaccination programme against Covid-19.

As of today, 1,908,991 people have received their first dose of the vaccine with 161,945 having had both doses required.