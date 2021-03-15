Three fire crews called to Torry basement fire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Three fire crews have been called to a fire in a basement in Aberdeen.

Fire control received a call just after 2pm, with two crews from Central and one from Altens sent to the property on Sinclair Road in Torry.

Four breathing apparatus, one main jet and one hose-reel jet have been used to extinguish the blaze.

No injuries were reported.

A fire spokesman said the fire has been contained to the basement area, and that it had been extinguished by 2.55pm.

An ambulance spokesman said: “We received a call at 2.28pm today to attend an incident on Sinclair Road in Aberdeen.

“We dispatched one ambulance, which arrived on scene within two minutes, along with our special operations team and an extra ambulance resource.”

The spokesman confirmed that nobody was taken to hospital.

Police officers also attended and assisted with road closures.