Aberdeen City Council appeal for the public’s views on relocation of Dyce Library

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Aberdeen City Council has launched a public consultation on its plans to relocate Dyce Library.

The local authority revealed plans to move the service to Dyce Community Centre as part of its budget last week.

The move would save the authority £25,000 but the council also insist it will bring valuable services to the area under one roof.

Public to have their say on proposed new Dyce Library location. https://t.co/jMkFljSjPl pic.twitter.com/TRUzaFWgTa — Aberdeen City Council (@AberdeenCC) March 16, 2021

Under the new plans, the library would be relocated from its current setting at Riverview Drive to the community centre on Gordon Terrace, less than one mile away.

A public consultation has now been launched to gather the community’s feedback on the plans.

Councillor Marie Boulton, Aberdeen City Council’s culture spokeswoman, urged residents to have their say.

She said: “We are keen to get feedback from members of the local Dyce community and wider communities on the location and design of a new site for Dyce Library within the existing Dyce Community Centre.”

Residents have until March 26 to comment on the proposals via an online survey on the council’s website.

Local councillor Avril MacKenzie added: “Personally, I think its a good idea as it is a good location and the community centre is used extensively by young and old and hopefully it will encourage people to use the library as well.”

At last week’s budget meeting, the local authority approved £30.4million of cuts – primarily through administrative savings, such as axing non-teaching vacancies.

The budget includes a £150million investment package focusing on the city centre and beach.

Plans could include putting money into a new stadium for Aberdeen FC on the empty Hilton Doubletree hotel, a revamp of the Beach Ballroom and a replacement for the Beach Leisure Centre.

The authority will also be continuing with the £100million investment in the city’s school estate, and £23million investment in road improvements on South College Street, and will instruct officers to bring forward timelines for the Berryden corridor.