Man left pet cat alone for so long SSPCA had to feed her through letterbox

A man has been banned from keeping pets after leaving his cat alone for so long SSPCA staff had to feed her through the letterbox.
Tortoiseshell Rosie was left with no water other than from the toilet for days, and was so hungry she chewed empty packets of cat food, as well as pasta and rice.
Eventually entry to the property had to be forced so the SSPCA could get to Rosie.
