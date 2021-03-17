Archie Foundation golf competition to tee off for second year

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hundreds of people are expected to take to the greens this spring for the return of a major fundraising drive.

A second round of The Archie Open Golf has been announced to generate cash for babies, children and families across the north and north-east.

The inaugural event was held last year, with 17 courses across the region pledging support for the cause.

Participants play a round at a location of their choice, submit their score and donate £5 to The Archie Foundation at some point between May 1-31.

The charity will use the money to provide support and services for those affected by ill health and bereavement.

The winner will be presented with a “prestigious” award, with others on offer through prize draws held throughout the competition.

Val Mitchell took the top spot last year after her round at the Black Isle’s Fortrose and Rosemarkie Golf Links.

She said: “I still can’t believe I won – it was so easy to enter.

“I would encourage all golf courses and golfers to participate this year and help the Archie Foundation support local sick children.”

Archie Foundation fundraising manager Jamie Smith said: “We’re really hoping to build on this success both in terms of clubs and number of golfers signing up.

“The great thing is that any golfer playing literally any course in the world through the month of May can take part.

“There’s really nothing stopping people from taking part and, while there are fabulous prizes for the best players, there are also some brilliant spot prizes on offer on a prize draw basis.

“This is not just for good golfers, anyone who can swing a club can have a go.”

He added: “Archie provides a real lifeline for many families in the north of Scotland who are facing really challenging times.

“As an example, that £5 donation could pay for vouchers for a hospital meal so parents of a very poorly child can keep their strength up without ever having to leave their child’s bedside.

“It’s a relatively small sum of money to donate but the difference it makes for families in really challenging circumstances is priceless.”

The competition is open to golfers of all abilities, who must submit their scores using the Stableford counting method.

For more information visit: archie.org/donate