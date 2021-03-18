Former Dons star Gavin Rae supports ‘unsung heroes’ of Stella Maris seafaring charity with shirt donation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

A former Dons footballer and Scotland international is showing his support for his “unsung heroes” of the coronavirus pandemic by auctioning-off a shift he wore to represent his country.

Gavin Rae is hailing the work of Stella Maris seafaring charity, as the Apostleship of the Sea celebrates its centenary year.

The 43-year-old Aberdonian, who played for Dundee, Rangers, Aberdeen and Cardiff City, has donated a Scotland jersey, which he wore during one of his fourteen caps for his country, to the Catholic charity which supports seafarers, fishers, and their families in the UK and around the world.

His family has links to the north-east fishing industry and he said it “was the least he could do” to help Stella Maris, a charity founded on the banks of the River Clyde in Glasgow in 1920.

“I just thought it would be nice to help in this small way,” he said.

“Stella Maris do a lot of great work all over the world and it’s been there for all to see since the outbreak of the pandemic.

“It’s terrible to see so many seafarers still stranded because they can’t return home due to all the Covid regulations.

“Of course, I played in four cities where ports are very evident so it’s something I think everyone should be aware of – how important shipping and seafarers are to our economy.

“To use a sporting equivalent, these seafarers seem like unsung heroes in all of this and that’s what I think they deserve as much support as possible.”

Rae was recently head coach of National Premier League NSW club Hakoah Sydney City East FC, his adopted home city’s side.

The father-of-two also works as managing director of Sydney-based digital consulting company Product Rocket, but refuses to rule out a return to the UK in the future.

“You could never say never about returning to the UK,” he added.

“My family are very settled here in Australia. My wife is Australian and we love the lifestyle – who wouldn’t after all?

“But management is something that interests me so I guess we’ll just have to wait and see what transpires in the future.

“In football, you learned never too look too far ahead while, at the same time, keeping your options open.”

Anyone interested in purchasing the Scotland jersey should email euan.mcarthur@stellamarismail.org.