Man in court on assault and dangerous dog charges after incident on Aberdeen street

A man has appeared in court today following a dog attack in Aberdeen.

An investigation was launched after reports of a disturbance in the Stewart Terrace area of Northfield on Sunday.

A 38-year-old man suffered serious injuries in the attack and was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

A police spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to a report of a disturbance where a 38-year-old man sustained serious injuries after being attacked by a dog in the Stewart Terrace area of Aberdeen.