Probe launched after video of man being attacked by dog in Aberdeen shared on social media

An investigation has been launched after a video showing a man being attacked by a dog and another man was shared on social media.

The video shows a man being repeatedly bitten by a dog and then punched multiple times while lying on the ground.

The footage, filmed by a third person, shows the attacker trying to restrain the dog after the victim was left on the ground by the brutal assault.

Officers today confirmed inquiries into the incident, which happened in the Stewart Terrace area of Aberdeen at around 12pm on Sunday, are ongoing.

A police spokeswoman said: “We were called around 12.05pm on Sunday to a report of a disturbance in the Stewart Terrace area of Aberdeen.

“Inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.”

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.