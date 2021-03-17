Students’ relief as Aberdeen University agrees to take impact of pandemic into account when grading work

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aberdeen University has agreed to take into account the impact of the pandemic when grading students’ work.

The university’s senate – responsible for academic matters relating to teaching and research – last month decided against a “no detriment” policy, which is designed to protect academics that have had their studies impeded by Covid.

Under such a policy, more flexibility would be provided when calculating final grades, giving markers the ability to take the effects of the virus on the academic’s work into account.

Aberdeen University Students Association (AUSA) launched a petition online appealing for the university to think again, and by Sunday evening had attracted in excess of 1,500 signatures.

Following back and forth conversations between students and the university senate, all learners’ grades will now be protected from the negative impacts of the pandemic.

Writing on social media, the Students for NDP group said: “We are so happy that the student body has been listened to.

“We would like to thank all of you that got involved, sharing our posts, supporting our petitions and open letter, and emailing your senators.

“This has shown the university is willing to help students through an extremely difficult and unusual time for everyone.

“Thank you to the staff who stood by this policy and supported students.

“We hope this new policy will make sure all students are equally supported in the pandemic.”

Having had to contend with unprecedented challenges to their studies due to the virus, many students will be glad of the news – feeling the policy gives them a “safety net” to fall back on.

Disruption to studies have been commonplace, and as such many students had written to local politicians hoping to change the university’s decision.