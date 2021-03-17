Aberdeen streets closed due to police incident

A police incident has forced several streets in Aberdeen city centre to be closed.
The incident, reported as a concern for a person, was reported at 4.15pm near the multi-storey car park on Virginia Street.
As a result, police have closed off surrounding streets while officers attend.
#A956 – Virginia Street (NON-TRUNK)❗️
Road is ⛔️CLOSED⛔️ in both directions from Market Street/ Guild Street junction due to a police incident.
Expect major delays in the area. @trafficscotland @NETrunkRoads @originalfm @northsoundnews @PolScotRoadsNE #ABZTravel pic.twitter.com/TToYxgaPSK
— Aberdeen Travel (@AberdeenTravel) March 17, 2021
A police spokeswoman said: “Around 4.15pm today, police attended a concern for person call at the multi-storey car park in Virginia Street, Aberdeen.
“The roads surrounding the car park are currently closed while police deal with the incident.”
Support The Press and Journal today.
The Press and Journal is committed to delivering quality content to our communities and right now that’s more important than ever, which is why our key content is free. However you can support us and access premium content by subscribing to The Press and Journal from just £5.99 a month.Subscribe