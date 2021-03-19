Tour of Britain: Unsung heroes to lead out cyclists at each stage

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The north-east’s unsung heroes of the pandemic will lead out some of the world’s finest cyclists as the Tour of Britain comes to Scotland later this year.

The Ride for Heroes initiative – which will also take place during the Women’s Tour – is to celebrate the often unnoticed and underappreciated efforts of key workers and community champions since March 2020.

Nominated riders will lead-out the competitors at the start of each stage of the tour, which comes to Aberdeenshire and the Granite City on September 12, as well as joining the celebrations, riding into each finish ahead of the professional racers.

The country’s biggest cycling race was due to come to Aberdeen last year only to be postponed due to coronavirus.

But it will finally make its arrival in the north-east as organisers had agreed the most northerly stage of the modern tour must take place in the north-east, such was the success of the smaller Tour Series events in Aberdeen in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Brian Facer, CEO of British Cycling, believes the recognition of pandemic unsung heroes is well deserved, saying: “I don’t think anyone can overstate the vital work which has been done by key workers over the last year, whether they are NHS staff or everyone who kept the country functioning.”

Event organisers SweetSpot and British Cycling will work with local authorities to nominate riders via their website.

A number of fundraising initiatives are also being explored by the two organisations including the return of The Great Tour – the 64-day circumnavigation of Britain’s coastline by bike – and a One Day Ahead ride, where selected amateurs will be able to ride each stage a full 24 hours ahead of the professionals.

The Tour of Britain will feature over 100 of the world’s best riders, with the event’s route unveiled in full on Wednesday.

Starting in Penzance, the eight days of racing will eventually finish, for the first time, on the streets of Aberdeen.

Hugh Roberts, CEO of SweetSpot Group, added: “We want to make both races not just about the world-class racing and superstar riders but also through our campaign, Ride for Heroes, to ensure it is a celebration of ‘all things British’.

“It will be an occasion for ourselves and British Cycling to thank all those who have worked tirelessly over the past year to ensure our wellbeing and safety.”

Anyone who would like to nominate a hero can do so at www.tourofbritain.co.uk/ride-for-heroes.