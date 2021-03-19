Copper piping stolen from north-east building site

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Thieves have stolen copper piping and fittings from a north-east building site.

Police are appealing for information following the break-in at the Scotia Homes site in Newburgh.

Officers believe the incident happened between 6pm on Monday, March 1 and 7am the following morning.

It is believed the site was targeted between 6pm on March 1 and 7am the next day.

The appeal comes just a day after police revealed thieves had stolen lead from the roof of McDonald Golf Club in Ellon.

The culprits targeted the club house, on Hospital Road, between February 17 and March 3 and caused “extensive damage” to the back of the building.

Anyone that may have seen anything suspicious, or has any information, should call 101.