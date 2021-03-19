Police hunt for missing woman Moira Allan last seen in Aberdeen supermarket

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Police have released a CCTV image of the last time a missing Aberdeen woman was seen.

Moira Allan was reported missing from the city centre area on Wednesday.

The 58-year-old was last seen at Morrisons on King Street at about 10pm that day.

She is described as being 5ft 4ins with grey/white short hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a teal and burgundy waterproof jacket, pink leggings and a hat.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call 101.