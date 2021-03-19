Friday, March 19th 2021 Show Links
Aberdeen

Police hunt for missing woman Moira Allan last seen in Aberdeen supermarket

by Shona Gossip
March 19, 2021, 11:32 am
© Supplied by Police ScotlandPost Thumbnail

Police have released a CCTV image of the last time a missing Aberdeen woman was seen.

Moira Allan was reported missing from the city centre area on Wednesday.

The 58-year-old was last seen at Morrisons on King Street at about 10pm that day.

She is described as being 5ft 4ins with grey/white short hair.

When last seen, she was wearing a teal and burgundy waterproof jacket, pink leggings and a hat.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call 101.

