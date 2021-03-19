Police hunt for missing woman Moira Allan last seen in Aberdeen supermarket

Police have released a CCTV image of the last time a missing Aberdeen woman was seen.
Moira Allan was reported missing from the city centre area on Wednesday.
The 58-year-old was last seen at Morrisons on King Street at about 10pm that day.
She is described as being 5ft 4ins with grey/white short hair.
When last seen, she was wearing a teal and burgundy waterproof jacket, pink leggings and a hat.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts should call 101.
