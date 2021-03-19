REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: One death in Aberdeenshire as Covid cases across north and north-east rise by 48

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A north-east resident is among the eight Covid related deaths recorded across Scotland in the past 24 hours.

The daily figures, published by the Scottish Government, show a resident of Aberdeenshire has died after contracting the virus.

Covid-19 cases across the north and north-east have risen by 48 in the same timeframe.

Regional Breakdown

Of the 48 new cases across the north and north-east, 35 have been recorded in Grampian.

Fourteen cases have been identified in the Aberdeen City area, with a further 17 in Aberdeenshire. Four new cases have also been confirmed in Moray.

The north-east’s total now stands at 13,962 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

In Highland, Covid cases have risen by 13 in the past day, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 4,962.

No new cases have been recorded by any of the island health boards, with Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles remaining on 70, 221 and 291 cases respectively.

Orkney has now gone over one full month without recording a new case, with the last registered on February 18.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The number of cases across Scotland has also risen in the past day, with 655 new cases recorded.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 212,509 with the new cases representing 2.9% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus has risen to 7,544, as eight new deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 397 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 35 of those in intensive care.

Hospital admissions are down by eight in the past day, with three fewer people in ICU over the same timeframe.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,765,182 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,552,673 were confirmed negative.

Vaccine Rollout

The daily update from the Scottish Government also delivers an update on the rollout of the vaccination programme against Covid-19.

As of today, 2,066,460 people have received their first dose of the vaccine with 201,435 having had both doses required.