Next stage of £8m Aberdeen train station revamp revealed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Scotrail has unveiled the next stage of an £8millon revamp of Aberdeen train station.

Station staff will be available to advise on train and journey times, connections, delays and cancellations from a new information booth in the main concourse.

The existing ticket office will be moved to the same area and what the rail operator is calling a “high value retail space” will be created.

The existing shops in the concourse will also be refurbished during the next phase of work.

Visible construction

Work has been taking place at the station since Christmas to conserve, maintain and protect the listed building areas of the station.

The finished project will make significant changes to the look of the station, which has sat in the heart of Aberdeen city centre for more than 150 years.

© Supplied

Most of the work done so far hasn’t been seen by customers.

From now on there will be more visible construction in the main concourse area which will have a big impact on the station’s appearance.

Five large customer information screens are being taken down temporarily to be replaced by two smaller screens in the same location.

The current phase of construction is expected to be completed by the middle of May and the entire project should be finished by winter 2021.

‘A really exciting time’

Kirsty Devlin, Scotrail’s head of projects, said: “This is a really exciting time for rail users in this part of Scotland.

“The £8m investment in Aberdeen station is all part of our plan to deliver better facilities and a more modern railway for customers when coronavirus restrictions are lifted and we see passengers returning to the rail network.”

According to Scotrail, the new project will benefit north-east customers as more services, more seats and faster journeys are gradually delivered.

A statement from the rail operator said the new-look station will offer: