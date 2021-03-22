Something went wrong - please try again later.

Seafarers told they were heading home to spend quality time with family have instead been left stranded “like prisoners” in a quarantine hotel after arriving in Scotland hours before exemption rules were updated.

Around 25 workers returning from working off Angola were forced into isolation while colleagues from England were allowed to continue home due to a “ridiculous loophole”.

While the exemption was applied by the UK Government on Friday, it did not come into force in Scotland until 4am on Saturday.