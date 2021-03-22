North East Now: Photography firms working together to survive

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An award-winning photographer has said joining forces with others has been vital to the survival of her business in lockdown.

Iska Birnie, who lives in the Rosemount area of Aberdeen, launched Iska Birnie Photography in 2017, and specialises in personal brand photography, as well as weddings, canine and equine images.

But the outbreak of coronavirus left the 41-year-old contemplating the direction in which she should take her business.

She decided joining forces was the way forward.

“Colour and Image… is a collaboration between myself and The Image Whisperer, Rosee Elliott, who is based in Banchory,” Iska said.

“Colour and Image is all about helping business owners make a lasting impression through photographs.

“My other project is the Aberdeen Pet Collective, which is a Facebook group for businesses in the pet industry – such as dog groomers, walkers and trainers – in our local area.

“It is a place to ask for advice, share ideas, bounce ideas off each other, make new friends in the industry and form collaborations.”

Iska says there has been a great deal of interest in both projects.

“Colour and Image was officially launched in early February and, though we can’t start working with clients yet, the interest has been amazing,” she said.

“We already have two clients booked.

“I started the Aberdeen Pet Collective last year and we now have over 100 members.”

Shining a spotlight on local businesses

The photographer is thankful for those backing the drive to support local during the pandemic.

This is something Aberdeen and Grampian Chamber of Commerce’s North East Now campaign – supported by creative agency Hampton and Aberdeen Journals – is encouraging people to do.

Iska says she “loves the way North East Now is shining a spotlight on local businesses”.

“I think it’s definitely a welcome addition… especially as it links through to other websites that support local businesses,” she said.

“I’m looking forward to helping other business owners… be more visible online, attract their ideal clients and standing out from the crowd, with images that they love and tell their story.”

For more on the North East Now initiative, visit northeastnow.scot

Iska can be found at iskabirniephotography.co.uk

Positive business stories can be shared by emailing stories@northeastnow.scot