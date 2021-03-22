Video shows the moment Northfield Academy was rocked by a major explosion as fire crews rushed to the scene

Something went wrong - please try again later.

This is the moment residents in the north of Aberdeen felt their homes shake as Northfield Academy was rocked by a major explosion.

Thick black smoke was seen billowing across the city after flames broke out at the school around 1.45pm.

The video shows locals watching the fire from the street as the explosion happens.

It is understood workers were carrying out felt repairs on the roof when the drama unfolded.

Five fire appliances were called to the school.

The building was evacuated and all pupils were sent home for the day.

Northfield Academy in Aberdeen. Jesus, hope everyone is OK. They’ve only just gone back part time too. Fire is behaving like it’s gas borne from video footage, reports of a big explosion. We can see the plume and we’re 20 miles away. pic.twitter.com/IM2wXj3E5i — Graham Bell (@PorkSoda0112358) March 22, 2021

No casualties have been reported.

The man who filmed the explosion, who lives nearby and asked not to be named, said: “The smoke was right up over my house.

“I saw flames at the side of gas bottles on the roof and then there was a big explosion, it was really loud.

“After that there were heaps of people out in the street trying to see what had happened and it was about 15 minutes before that turned into seeing the emergency services everywhere.”

When we heard the bang we could feel it too, it almost felt like the house shook a little. Guy Ingerson

Aberdeen City Council reported that the fire was extinguished at 3.15pm.

Guy Ingerson, who lives a street away, said he heard an “almighty bang” and went out to investigate.

“We went outside and just saw a massive column of smoke,” he said.

“When we heard the bang we could feel it too, it almost felt like the house shook a little.

“It’s quite dramatic.”

Just heard an explosion near or at Northfield Academy. Really worried about the people there. pic.twitter.com/NSNfYq03XZ — Guy Ingerson (@guy_ingerson) March 22, 2021

Mr Ingerson, who is standing as a Greens candidate in the upcoming Holyrood elections, said the fire crews were at the scene within five or 10 minutes and quickly took charge of the scene.

“I’m just hoping that everyone is OK,” he said. “When I went up to have a closer look, there were workers on the roof with high-vis jackets on.”

30 miles from ABERDEEN whats on fire oocha? Posted by Aberdeen Harbour Tours on Monday, March 22, 2021

It is understood no pupils were in the area where the workers were.

Firefighters used a height appliance to douse the flames from above.

Northfield Academy fire: the fire is out and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service are reporting no casualties. pic.twitter.com/XZnXjOZmYI — Aberdeen City Council (@AberdeenCC) March 22, 2021

‘Thank you to the emergency services’

Local MP Kirsty Blackman said it was a “massive sigh of relief” as the news of there being no casualties filtered through.

She said: “Thank you to emergency services mobilised in Northfield. I hope everyone is safe.”

Not sure where the fire in #Aberdeen is coming from but I sure hope everyone’s ok it looks horrendous 😔 pic.twitter.com/KvAHQ9nGi9 — Natalie Hood (@NatalieAHood) March 22, 2021

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden said it was “devastating” to see an incident like this.

“It’s devastating to see an incident like this at Northfield Academy which was undergoing roof repairs at the time of the fire.

“There were no reported casualties following the fire which was contained to the roof area of the school.

“I commend the fantastic emergency services who reacted quickly to ensure the blaze was brought under control and the area was cordoned off.

“Staff also deserve great praise for remaining calm and safely evacuating pupils from the school.”