Police called over Aberdeen band’s lockdown gigs

An Aberdeen band today said they were made to “feel like criminals” after being visited by cops over noise complaints sparked by their fundraising front garden gigs.

Andy and Ingrid Machell, who make up band Big Mountain, fear their gigs could be shut down and say police threatened to confiscate their equipment during the visit.

The pair ended up calling off their popular event on Saturday.