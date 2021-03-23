Accidental mixing of chemical cleaning products leads to big fire response in Aberdeen

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Accidental mixing of household cleaning chemicals sparked a major fire response today.

Three pumps and a detection vehicle were called to Allan Street to deal with a “domestic hazmat incident.”

Firefighters were seen dealing with the chemical incident and took readings of the atmosphere inside a house there.

But they found no adverse readings and left the scene almost two hours later.

It is understood that someone accidentally mixed household cleaning chemicals together.

Fire crews were called to double-check the atmosphere in the property, and gave it the all-clear.

A spokesman said: “We took no adverse readings and left the scene just after 11am.

“We deal with all chemical incidents in the same way.

“We used an atmosphere monitoring kit.”

They were called out at about 9.20am.