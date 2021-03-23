Full List: Most popular baby names in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire revealed

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The most popular baby names in the north-east have been revealed.

National Records of Scotland has unveiled their annual list of names given to every baby boy or girl in the country last year.

In Aberdeen, the most popular boy’s name was Daniel, with Harris the most popular in Aberdeenshire.

For girls, Isla was the most popular name in both regions.

One unusual name chosen, with links to Aberdeen, was Cove.

You can search for your, or your child’s name in our interactive tables below where you can also find out the top 10 for each council area.

In Scotland, Jack topped the list again for the 13th year running, while Isla took over from Olivia at the top of the girl’s list.

