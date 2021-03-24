André Rieu waltzing to Aberdeen to thrill fans at P&J Live

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

King of the waltz and global violin superstar André Rieu is waltzing to P&J Live to delight his north-east fans.

The classical music phenomenon will play a matinee performance at the Aberdeen arena on Sunday April 24 next year – and venue bosses are bracing for a flood of demand when tickets go on sale on Friday March 26.

The Dutch musician’s last concert in Aberdeen, at the AECC at Christmas in 2015, was a sell-out success and generated a massive buzz of excitement in the city.

André said he was thrilled to announce Aberdeen, Birmingham and Dublin as additional dates on his UK and Ireland tour, which will start in Manchester on April 20 2022.

Reinforced passion for music

He said: “The past months have reinforced our passion for music, our desire to perform for you, our impatience to jump back on stage.

“My orchestra and I can still hear your laughter and see your smiles! Covid-19 has delayed our concerts, it will not conquer our spirit. Thank you for your loyalty and patience and please stay healthy. See you in 2022. Much love!”

André has made classical music accessible to millions around the world and has turned the waltz into an international sensation, while selling more than 40 million albums.

He continues to be the classical act with the highest attendance, regularly outselling the world’s top pop and rock stars, and has had football crowds swaying to Shostakovich. His romantic and joyful programmes include a mixture of light classics, waltzes, music from film and opera as well as pop songs, performed by his Johann Strauss Orchestra, the biggest private orchestra in the world.

Concerts are visual treat

His concerts are also a visual treat, from the sight of André and his musicians entering through the crowd and up on to the stage at the beginning of the concert, to the lavish costumes and the vast screen behind the orchestra displaying beautiful imagery tailor-made for each song.

André performs for more than half a million people each year. His YouTube videos have reached far over one billion views and 8 million fans follow the “King of Waltz” on Facebook.

Louise Stewart, head of entertainment at P&J Live said: “We have been working for some time now to bring André Rieu back to Aberdeen for his first show at P&J Live.

“We know just how adored he is by his north-east fans following his festive performance at AECC back in 2015, and we know this is going to be a hot ticket!”

Tickets will go on sale on Friday March 26 at 10am from www.pandjlive.com