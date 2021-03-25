Save Our Store: John Lewis petition hits 15,000 signatures as woman praises phenomenal response

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Shoppers are still flocking in their thousands to sign a petition calling for John Lewis to rethink plans to shut its Aberdeen store.

In just over 24 hours, more than 15,500 people have signed the Save Our John Lewis Store petition which was launched by Diane Wood.

The George Street department store is the only one in Scotland earmarked for closure after it was deemed no longer profitably sustainable.

It comes just weeks after Debenhams, Dorothy Perkins, Burtons, Wallis and Topshop announced they would cease trading in the Granite City.

Ms Wood said she was overwhelmed by the response her petition has received, and urged people to continue sharing it to strengthen the case for the shop to remain.

She said: “Social media was a wave of people saying ‘this is just awful’ and I thought ‘well let’s see, if you want to fight say, because we have to do something about it’.

“It is just phenomenal so many people are behind this campaign and wanting to save John Lewis, they’re so keen to keep this shop in Aberdeen.

“I had no expectation that this would go as big as it has and I just hope that the all the collective voices might be heard and make a difference.”

Next steps

The Press and Journal and Evening Express are backing the calls for action.

And city council co-leader Douglas Lumsden has echoed Ms Wood’s message, and confirmed tonight he would take the petition forward to shop bosses.

John Lewis Partnership: Save our John Lewis Store in Aberdeen – Sign the Petition! https://t.co/s5CIHivTcK via @UKChange — Douglas Lumsden (@dlumsden) March 24, 2021

He said: “When we are speaking to John Lewis, this is something we have been mentioning, there has been a petition set up.

“It is good for us because we can demonstrate that the people of Aberdeen really do care about the store and that people have went to the effort to have their voices heard.

“This just shows that many people believe this is a wrong decision to be making and the department store should definitely be given more time.”

Online support

Some customers have suggested the shop should at least try to reopen on a trial basis after lockdown eases on April 26.

Heather Sibbald wrote: “This is our last quality department store, let’s try and make John Lewis owners think again.

“Reopen the store when lockdown ends and give it at least six months to think about reversing the decision to close?”

Simone Sinclair posted: “John Lewis is the last remaining department store in Aberdeen and we serve the Highlands and islands too.

“Please don’t let us down John Lewis. We’re all incredibly disappointed to hear this news.

“Surely there is another way, without closing the store completely?”

Sue Mulkerrin wrote: “Many competitors have already closed.

“We will be left with very little choice in Aberdeen and we don’t all want to but things online unseen.”

Brian Robertson argued that there is “no replacement” for physical shopping.

He posted: “Online is no replacement for a physical store where items can be seen before purchase.”

And Colin Duff warned of the negative impact on the wider economy if the shop does close its doors.

He wrote: “Many negative knock-on effects if JL closes – wealthy will go to Glasgow and Edinburgh instead along with their additional spending, George Street upgrade project will be in doubt, no day visitors from Aberdeenshire and beyond and the money they spend, building might even become derelict.

“It’s the area’s primary shopping focal point/tenant .”