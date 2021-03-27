Families urged to discuss their wishes as opt-out organ donation legislation comes into force

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

New legislation requiring adults to opt-out of being an organ donor has come into force in Scotland.

The new law, called The Human Tissue (Authorisation) (Scotland) Act 2019, means donations may proceed where adults aged 16 and over are not known to have any objection to it.

A national campaign by Organ Donation Scotland is highlighting the change to the “opt-out” system, and closer to home people are being urged to have the conversations with their loved ones.

© Supplied by NHS communications

Dr Paul Gamble, clinical lead for organ donation for NHS Grampian, said: “The law around organ and tissue donation has changed to help save and improve lives. I’d encourage people to think about what they’d want to happen as every opportunity for donation is precious.

“Whatever you decide, record it on the NHS Organ Donor Register and tell your family to help ensure that decision is honoured.

“If you’ve already recorded your decision on the NHS Organ Donor Register, there is no need to re-register as it still stands even with the change in the law.”

The opt out system will add to the package of measures already in place in Scotland, which have led to significant increases in donation and transplantation over the last decade.

However, there are still around 500 people waiting for an organ transplant at any one time, and only about 1% of people die in a way that makes organ donation possible.

Peterhead transplant survivor Paula Massie, 40, is hoping the change in law will encourage more people to consider their wishes.

Mrs Massie who received new lungs in 2009, told her story in the P&J last week.

She added: “Organ and tissue donation is still something people find really difficult to talk about, and I hope the law change encourages people to talk about their decision with their family.

“If your family aren’t sure of your wishes, it might make a difficult time even harder.

“I really hope that the law change will encourage people to have that conversation.”

The new law has also been hailed as a “landmark” moment by the British Medical Association.

Deputy chairwoman of its Scottish council, Dr Sue Robertson, said: “I hope that over time organ donation will become the norm, with everyone having discussions with their families or closest friends about their wishes, and a more positive attitude towards donation within society.”