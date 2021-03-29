REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: Covid cases across Scotland rise by 352 with 31 in north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thirty-one new positive Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the north and north-east in the past 24 hours, the latest figures show.

A total of 352 cases have been recorded across Scotland in the same timeframe.

The daily figures, published by the Scottish Government, show that no new deaths of those who have contracted Covid-19 in the past 28 days have been recorded.

However the Scottish Government has warned that registry offices are closed at weekends, therefore the zero figure may not be an accurate reflection.

Regional Breakdown

Of the 31 new cases across the north and north-east, 29 have been recorded in Grampian.

Fifteen cases have been identified in the Aberdeen City area, with a further six in Aberdeenshire. Eight new cases have also been confirmed in Moray.

The north-east’s total now stands at 14,313 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

In Highland, Covid cases have risen by two in the past day, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 4,961.

No new cases have been recorded by any of the island health boards, with Orkney, Shetland and the Western Isles remaining on 71, 231 and 294 cases respectively.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The number of cases across Scotland has also risen in the past day, with 352 new cases recorded.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 217,479 with the new cases representing 3.2% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus remains at 7,584, as no new deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 259 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 22 of those in intensive care.

Hospital admissions are down by five in the past day, with the same number of people in ICU over the same timeframe.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,810,709 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,593,230 were confirmed negative.

Vaccine Rollout

The daily update from the Scottish Government also delivers an update on the rollout of the vaccination programme against Covid-19.

As of today, 2,409,826 people have received their first dose of the vaccine with 326,263 having had both doses required.