Quarry canoeing to return as lockdown lifts

A north-east sporting charity is expecting a wave of interest after the announcement of a reactivation date for sport.

Adventure Aberdeen, part of award-winning charity Sport Aberdeen, will reopen to the public on Thursday.

After the successful launch of several new activities last year, the charity is anticipating a busy period ahead.

In September last year canoeing, and later in the year stand-up paddleboarding, sessions kicked off at the city’s historic Rubislaw Quarry, once the deepest man-made hole in Europe.

This marked the first time the public has had access to the quarry since it closed in 1969.

In the first three months of launching, more than 1,000 people took to the water, with extra sessions added due to popularity.

Sport Aberdeen’s head of sport and active communities, Graeme Dale, said: “We were overwhelmed by the response to the launch of these exciting new water sports last year, and it was great to be able to showcase and make the most of assets like Rubislaw Quarry on our doorstep.

“The demand for these sports has highlighted the community’s drive to participate in outdoor and adventurous activity in Aberdeen, and it is my hope that as we move out of lockdown and into warmer weather even more people, of all ages, will be able to enjoy what’s on offer locally.

“We are delighted to be able to offer an increased number of sessions over the Easter holidays, to give families in Aberdeen something different and exciting to take part in after months of staying at home.”

For more information visit www.sportaberdeen.co.uk/activities/adventurous-activities/