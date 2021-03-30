Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Queues of ambulances are continuing to have to wait outside hospital in Aberdeen due to coronavirus restrictions.

Witnesses have reported crews being stacked up for up to an hour in recent days while caught up in the backlog.

NHS Grampian has apologised to those who were stuck in queues of ambulances, saying there was “exceptionally high demand” for A&E services at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on Sunday.

At one point, patient numbers doubled within an hour.

Health bosses urged to reduce Aberdeen ambulance queues

Some patients were forced to endure waits of up to three hours outside the hospital in December last year.

Richard Lochhead, SNP candidate for Moray, has urged health authorities to investigate ways to resolve the issue.

He said: “It must be distressing for patients having to remain in an ambulance prior to being transferred to hospital.

“And there is the added factor of Moray-based ambulances and medics being delayed in Aberdeen before being able to return to base.

© Scott Baxter / DCT Media

“I appreciate this is a relatively rare situation but I do urge the authorities to explore what more can be done.”

Patient numbers double during ‘exceptional demand’ at Aberdeen A&E amid coronavirus rules

Capacities inside the A&E department and on hospital wards have been reduced during the Covid-19 pandemic to help reduce the spread of the virus.

It means queues of ambulances have been reported in Aberdeen while crews wait outside to keep patients and staff safe from coronavirus.

A spokesman for NHS Grampian said the delays were “regrettable” but arrangements were in place to ensure patients with the most serious conditions are treated first.

He said: “An abnormally intense surge of patients arriving at hospital, at the same time, led to ambulances having to wait at the front door as we were unable to admit more patients to the department.

“At one point we saw the number of patients at the department double within around an hour.

“During periods of intense pressure, cases are triaged as normal with those facing life-threatening situations – such as heart attacks or strokes – continuing to be admitted rapidly and treated as an absolute priority.”

An ambulance service spokesman said: “The Scottish Ambulance Service and NHS Grampian communicate daily and have joint escalation plans in place which manage the risks of increased ambulance delays at hospital.

“A number of other steps are also being taken to minimise ambulance waiting times including discharge planning to maintain patient flow and increasing alternative care pathways for ambulance clinicians to support patients in the community.”