Boss of Aberdeen John Lewis says ‘stakes are very high and very real’ in letter to shoppers devastated by closure plans

Andrew Murphy, partner and executive director of operations, John Lewis Partnership, writes an open letter to Press and Journal readers.

I joined the John Lewis Partnership in Aberdeen in 1992, having made the city my second home as a student at the university and wanting to settle here rather than flit back to Edinburgh.

Starting out in the haberdashery department, I learned and fell in love with my trade over five happy years in the George Street shop and I was proud to come back, after years away, to become the store director in 2004.