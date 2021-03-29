Monday, March 29th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

Boss of Aberdeen John Lewis says ‘stakes are very high and very real’ in letter to shoppers devastated by closure plans

by David McPhee
March 29, 2021, 7:05 pm Updated: March 29, 2021, 7:52 pm
© Supplied by John Lewis PartnershAndrew Murphy of John Lewis
Andrew Murphy of John Lewis

Andrew Murphy, partner and executive director of operations, John Lewis Partnership, writes an open letter to Press and Journal readers. 

I joined the John Lewis Partnership in Aberdeen in 1992, having made the city my second home as a student at the university and wanting to settle here rather than flit back to Edinburgh.

Starting out in the haberdashery department, I learned and fell in love with my trade over five happy years in the George Street shop and I was proud to come back, after years away, to become the store director in 2004.

Continue Reading
Start your 1 month free trial today to access premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers!
Subscribe

More from the Press and Journal