Man taken to hospital as police probe Aberdeen assault

A man has been taken to hospital after allegedly being assaulted in Aberdeen.

Police were called to Gardner Drive in the Kincorth area of the city around 5.55pm this evening.

The man was subsequently transferred to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The full extent of his injuries is not yet known.

A force spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to a report that a man had been assaulted in the Gardner Drive area of Aberdeen around 5.55pm on Monday March 29.

“The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

“Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.”