Franky Wah coming to Aberdeen’s Unit 51

Yorkshire-based producer Franky Wah is to perform in Aberdeen later this year.

The DJ, who specialises in house and techno music, will deliver a set at the city’s Unit 51 on Saturday October 23.

His feel-good track People Come Together was released in 2020 providing a boost to ease some lockdown woes, with his latest single, Not in Love, dropping last week and announced as BBC Radio 1 host Annie Mac’s hottest record in the world.

Wah also performed a 30-minute guest mix live on Mac’s show to mark the occasion.

💥 HOTTEST RECORD💥 Massive thank you to @anniemacmanus and @BBCR1 for selecting ‘Not In Love’ as your ‘Hottest Record In The World’. I’ll be taking over Annie’s show this evening to provide a 30 min mix. Make sure you’re locked into @bbcradio1 this evening from 6pm.🙏🌍 pic.twitter.com/dz7vbC3f79 — Franky Wah (@frankywahmusic) March 26, 2021

Venue boss JP McGivney said the latest booking is the “first of many announcements coming your way from us” with “better times ahead”.

Tickets for the October performance are now on sale via Skiddle.