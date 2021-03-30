Wednesday, March 31st 2021 Show Links
Franky Wah coming to Aberdeen's Unit 51

by Chris MacLennan
March 30, 2021
Yorkshire-based producer Franky Wah is to perform in Aberdeen later this year.

The DJ, who specialises in house and techno music, will deliver a set at the city’s Unit 51 on Saturday October 23.

His feel-good track People Come Together was released in 2020 providing a boost to ease some lockdown woes, with his latest single, Not in Love, dropping last week and announced as BBC Radio 1 host Annie Mac’s hottest record in the world.

Wah also performed a 30-minute guest mix live on Mac’s show to mark the occasion.

Venue boss JP McGivney said the latest booking is the “first of many announcements coming your way from us” with “better times ahead”.

Tickets for the October performance are now on sale via Skiddle.