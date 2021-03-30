REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: One Covid death in the Western Isles amongst 12 recorded across Scotland

Something went wrong - please try again later.

One Covid death has been registered in the Western Isles in the past 24 hours.

The latest figures showed that 12 deaths have been recorded across Scotland in the same timeframe.

20 new positive cases have been registered in the north and north-east, according to the Scottish Government.

A total of 411 cases were announced across the country.

Regional Breakdown

Of the 20 new cases across the north and north-east, 13 have been recorded in Grampian.

Of these new cases, six were identified in Aberdeen City and five in Aberdeenshire.

Two new cases have also been confirmed in Moray.

The north-east’s total now stands at 14,326 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

In Highland, Covid cases have risen by seven in the past day, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 4,968.

No new cases have been recorded by any of the island health boards, with Orkney, Shetland, and the Western Isles remaining on 71, 231, and 294 cases respectively.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The number of cases across Scotland has also risen in the past day, with 411 new cases recorded.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 217,890 with the new cases representing 2.8% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus has increased to 7,596.

A total of 250 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 23 of those in intensive care.

Hospital admissions are down by nine in the past day, with one more patient now in ICU.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,814,740 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,596,850 were confirmed negative.

Vaccine Rollout

The latest update from the Scottish Government also delivers the number of people who have received their first and second doses of the vaccine.

As of today, 2,436,398 people have received their first dose of the vaccine, whilst 338,443 people in Scotland have had both doses of the vaccine.