Covid-19 cases confirmed aboard North Sea accommodation vessel

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Shell has said it is taking “all appropriate precautions” after a handful of Covid-19 cases were detected aboard an accommodation vessel stationed on one of its North Sea fields.

The oil and gas giant confirmed three contractors on board Prosafe’s Safe Zephyrus, which is currently situated next to the Shearwater platform, tested positive for the virus.

The trio have been returned to Aberdeen by helicopter.

A further six workers who have been identified as close contacts are to be evacuated as a precaution.