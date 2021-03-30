Wednesday, March 31st 2021 Show Links
Covid-19 cases confirmed aboard North Sea accommodation vessel

by Hamish Penman
March 30, 2021, 3:06 pm
Shell has said it is taking “all appropriate precautions” after a handful of Covid-19 cases were detected aboard an accommodation vessel stationed on one of its North Sea fields.

The oil and gas giant confirmed three contractors on board Prosafe’s Safe Zephyrus, which is currently situated next to the Shearwater platform, tested positive for the virus.

The trio have been returned to Aberdeen by helicopter.

A further six workers who have been identified as close contacts are to be evacuated as a precaution.

