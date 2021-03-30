Steven Dickie death: Sheriff reveals Steven Donaldson murderer’s final hours

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Murderer Steven Dickie had been taking illegal drugs and lost his prison job in the days leading up to his suicide, a court has heard.

Dickie, 24, was serving a life sentence for killing oil industry worker Steven Donaldson at Kinnordy nature reserve, near Kirriemuir, in June 2018.

He killed himself at Perth Prison in November 2019, the same day as his accomplices Tasmin Glass and Callum Davidson lost