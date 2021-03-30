Two men charged in connection with Peterhead robbery after Aberdeen property is searched

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Two men have been charged in connection with a robbery in Peterhead following a search of a property in Aberdeen.

A police presence was reported on Roslin Place earlier today, with search dogs spotted.

Now, police have confirmed that a 19-year-old and 24-year-old man have been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery that occurred in Peterhead.

The crime took place on Thursday, March 18.

The two men are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow (March 31).

A police spokesman said: “Following a search of a property in the Roslin Place area of Aberdeen on Tuesday 30 March, two men (aged 19 and 24) have been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery which occurred in Peterhead on Thursday, 18 March.”