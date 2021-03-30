Two men charged in connection with Peterhead robbery after Aberdeen property is searched

Two men have been charged in connection with a robbery in Peterhead following a search of a property in Aberdeen.
A police presence was reported on Roslin Place earlier today, with search dogs spotted.
Now, police have confirmed that a 19-year-old and 24-year-old man have been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery that occurred in Peterhead.
The crime took place on Thursday, March 18.
The two men are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow (March 31).
A police spokesman said: “Following a search of a property in the Roslin Place area of Aberdeen on Tuesday 30 March, two men (aged 19 and 24) have been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery which occurred in Peterhead on Thursday, 18 March.”
