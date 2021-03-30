Wednesday, March 31st 2021 Show Links
Two men charged in connection with Peterhead robbery after Aberdeen property is searched

by David Walker
March 30, 2021, 7:30 pm Updated: March 31, 2021, 9:00 am
Two men have been charged in connection with a robbery in Peterhead following a search of a property in Aberdeen.

A police presence was reported on Roslin Place earlier today, with search dogs spotted.

Now, police have confirmed that a 19-year-old and 24-year-old man have been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery that occurred in Peterhead.

The crime took place on Thursday, March 18.

The two men are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court tomorrow (March 31).

