Astronaut Tim Peake launches Aberdeen date to reveal his journey into space

British astronaut Tim Peake is blasting off on his latest adventure – a tour of the UK including Aberdeen’s Music Hall.

Tim, who was the first British astronaut to visit the International Space Station and to walk in space, will be at the Union Street venue on Wednesday March 23 next year.

My Journey Into Space will see the famed spaceman talk about his thrilling and epic journey that led him to the space station in 2015, where he spent six months.

Ben Torrie, Aberdeen Performing Arts director of programming and creative projects, said: “We are delighted to get a date with Tim and it is a real coup for the city to have someone of his stature come to us.

“This is going to be a fascinating insight into what it is like to be an astronaut and will include breath-taking photography and never-seen-before-footage. It is going to be an unforgettable night we’ll all remember for many years to come.”

‘Running’ a marathon in space

Tim started his career in the military and became a qualified pilot and instructor through the 1990s. He beat thousands of applicants to get a place on the European Space Agency’s astronaut training programme where he would go on to spend more than 185 days on the International Space Station.

While onboard he performed several spacewalks, performed over 250 experiments and engaged with more than 1.6 million schoolchildren across 30 different projects during his time in space.

During his six months, he also “ran” the London Marathon on a treadmill, using a harness to keep him in place in the weightless environment, completing it in about three hours, 35 minutes.

Tickets for Tim’s Aberdeen date go on sale from Thursday April 1 from aberdeenperformingarts.com