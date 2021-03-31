REGIONAL BREAKDOWN: Covid cases across Scotland rise by 542 with 53 in north and north-east

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Fifty-three new positive Covid-19 cases have been recorded in the north and north-east in the past 24 hours, the latest figures show.

A total of 542 cases have been recorded across Scotland in the same timeframe.

The daily figures, published by the Scottish Government, show that sadly six people who contracted Covid-19 in the past 28 days have also died in the past day.

No deaths have been recorded in the north or north-east.

1,821,122 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 542 to 218,432 Sadly 6 more patients who tested positive have died (7,602 in total) Latest update ➡ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux

Health advice ➡ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/ACdsbJwIrZ — Scottish Government (@scotgov) March 31, 2021

Regional Breakdown

Of the 53 new cases across the north and north-east, 48 have been recorded in Grampian.

Twenty-one cases have been identified in the Aberdeen City area, with a further 20 in Aberdeenshire. Seven new cases have also been confirmed in Moray.

The north-east’s total now stands at 14,374 positive cases since the beginning of the pandemic.

In Highland, Covid cases have risen by four in the past day, bringing the total number of cases in the region to 4,972.

Shetland has recorded one new case with the total number of cases on the islands since the beginning of the outbreak now standing at 232.

No new cases have been recorded by NHS Orkney or NHS Western Isles, with their totals remaining on 71 and 294 cases respectively.

Coronavirus in Scotland

The number of cases across Scotland has also risen in the past day, with 542 new cases recorded.

Scotland’s total positive case rate now stands at 218,432 with the new cases representing 2.1% of those tested.

The number of people who have died in Scotland after contracting the virus has risen to 7,602, as six new deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours.

A total of 237 people are currently in Scottish hospitals receiving treatment for Covid-19, with 21 of those in intensive care.

Hospital admissions are down by 13 in the past day, with two fewer people in ICU over the same timeframe.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, a total of 1,821,122 people in Scotland have been tested. Of these people, 1,602,690 were confirmed negative.

Vaccine Rollout

The daily update from the Scottish Government also delivers an update on the rollout of the vaccination programme against Covid-19.

As of today, 2,463,069 people have received their first dose of the vaccine with 354,756 having had both doses required.