Dangerous and violent north-east domestic abuser given indefinite jail term

A dangerous and potentially psychopathic Aberdeen domestic abuser has been locked up indefinitely.

Aiden Bartlett, 24, carried out a catalogue of brutality on women and subjected victims to threats and controlling behaviour over seven years.

During the abuse he subjected the women to, he even stubbed cigarettes out in the face of one of the victims.

A judge told Bartlett at the High Court in Edinburgh that his offending was in the nature of “a continuous campaign”.