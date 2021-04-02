Something went wrong - please try again later.

Hundreds of NHS employees have visited Aberdeen cancer charity Maggie’s for emotional support during the coronavirus pandemic.

The centre more commonly provides face-to-face and virtual support for patients coming to terms with a cancer diagnosis as well as their friends and families.

And the charity has reported a “significant rise” in patients with more urgent and complex needs during the last year – suggesting the increase could have been exacerbated by the pandemic.

But as it continues to provide that support, its centre has also been opened-up to NHS Grampian employees on the Covid pandemic frontline.

There they have been able to seek support from the health board’s psychology team – with the “calming, peaceful and relaxing” surroundings of the centre bringing their own benefits.

Relaxing environment provides support for NHS frontline employees

Dr Fiona Summers, consultant clinical psychologist, said: “The psychology team ordinarily work with patients, but during the first wave of the pandemic we were asked to provide psychological support to staff.

“More than 1,000 colleagues attended our Well-Being Centre and we provided 300 individual sessions, as well as our in-reach to support wards and other assistance.

“The support and feedback for the service was overwhelmingly positive.

“During the second wave we were asked to do the same, but on this occasion Maggie’s kindly let us use their facilities.

“Many staff members had not visited Maggie’s before and did not realise what a welcoming and homely place it is, with many saying they feel more inclined to recommend it to patients.”

Rise of complex cancer cases reported by Maggie’s

Maggie’s in Aberdeen has also reported a “significant increase” in the number of cancer patients and their loved ones seeking face-to-face and virtual support during lockdown.

The centre, which relies completely on donations, has continued to operate throughout lockdown to help those facing the illness.

Concerns have been raised across the country about the devastating impact the pandemic is having on those with cancer battles.

Charity Macmillan fears the added financial strain of Covid, coupled with the pressures of cancer treatment, is leading to an increase in suicidal thoughts.

Aberdeen-based Friends of Anchor, which covers the north-east as well as Shetland and Orkney, has taken vital support groups and coffee mornings online to reduce isolation among patients.

Meanwhile, Maggie’s has continued to provide practical and emotional support from its base within the grounds of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Centre head Kevin Mathieson believes the service is becoming increasingly vital amidst the added pressures of coronavirus.

He said: “With the NHS being stretched and squeezed because of the pandemic, the services and support Maggie’s offers is needed now more than ever.

“Our centres offer psychological, practical and emotional support for free to anyone with cancer and their families.

“We’ve seen a significant uptake in attendance of our virtual support groups, with the team providing essential care and advice to those living with cancer and their families and friends.”