Man arrested over Aberdeen thefts the day after they took place

Police have thanked the public for their help after a man was arrested in relation to a series of thefts in Aberdeen the day after they took place.

The 23-year-old man was arrested in the Hilton area of the city yesterday, following a number of incidents that took place overnight between March 30 and 31.

He is set to appear in Aberdeen Sheriff Court later today.

Constable Nick Bowyer, Aberdeen CID, said “I would like to thank the public for their assistance with our enquiry.

“The arrest of the male should serve as a reminder to those involved in this type of crime that their behaviour will not be tolerated.”