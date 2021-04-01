Batman: Staff at Aberdeen care centre get a superhero surprise thanks to Robert Pattinson

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Staff at an Aberdeen care centre were given a superhero surprise courtesy of Batman star Robert Pattinson.

Members of staff at Sue Ryder Dee View Court were sent a signed poster from the Hollywood actor that praised them for their work throughout the Covid pandemic.

The poster is a promo for the movie which is due out in spring next year and has a special personalised hand-written message for the staff at Dee View Court.

It read: “To all the superheroes who have worked throughout the pandemic at Dee View Court, Sue Ryder Neurological Centre Aberdeen. Best wishes Robert Pattinson.”

Staff at the centre were “thrilled” to receive the “lovely message” from the actor, who also starred in the Twilight series of films.

In an online statement, the charity added: “We already know that our staff are superheroes, so when Batman himself confirms it we can’t help but feel especially proud of how brilliant they are.

“Thank you so much to Robert for this kind gesture, we really appreciate it!”

The new Batman film

Robert Pattinson will play the Caped Crusader in the latest reboot of the superhero series, which is due in cinemas next year.

Filming has taken place in Glasgow, and was delayed after a cast member tested positive for Covid.

The new movie will be called The Batman, with Pattinson becoming the third actor to play the hero in the last 20 years.

Christian Bale and Ben Affleck have previously donned the tights, to varying degrees of success.

The latest reboot will focus on Batman’s second year as a crime fighter and features the Riddler as the main villain.