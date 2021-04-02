Flights to Mariner platform suspended after helicopter gets stuck on deck

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Crew change flights to Equinor’s Mariner platform have been suspended after an aircraft got stuck on the installation’s helideck, the Norwegian oil firm said today.

An H175 helicopter, which had suffered a technical fault, was being moved to make way for other flights when a section of deck grating was damaged, Equinor said.

A spokeswoman for the firm said the helicopter’s engines and rotor were switched off at the time and that no one was injured during the ground-handling incident, which occurred on March 30.

She said teams from Equinor and helicopter operator CHC were working to resolve the issue in order to resume normal helicopter operations.

