Aberdeen high-rise sealed off by police after incident

Police have sealed off a high-rise in the centre of Aberdeen following an incident.

Officers were called to Marischal Court on Justice Street just before 7.40am, and alerted other emergency services.

Officers could be seen standing outside the building, with a large section taped off.

A police car was blocking off the entrance to nearby Virginia Court.

The fire service assisted the police to isolate the lift on the ground floor of the high rise before leaving.

A spokeswoman for the fire service said: “We were called to the incident by the police at 7.40am.

“We isolated the lift at the ground floor level of the block, which is all we were asked to attend for, and left the scene at 7.52am.”