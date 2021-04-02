Saturday, April 3rd 2021 Show Links
Residents of high-rise where ‘suspicious’ death occurred say building has become ‘very unsafe’

by David McPhee
April 2, 2021, 9:23 pm Updated: April 2, 2021, 9:38 pm
© DCT MediaPolice at Marischal Court, Aberdeen. Picture by Scott Baxter 02/04/2021
Police at Marischal Court, Aberdeen. Picture by Scott Baxter 02/04/2021

Residents at a block of flats in Aberdeen where a “suspicious” death was discovered have said the building has become “very unsafe” over the last few years.

A major investigation has been launched after a man was found dead at the Marischal Court building with police confirming three people are currently in custody.

It is understood they were arrested at an address in Kemnay, Aberdeenshire.

