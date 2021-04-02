Residents of high-rise where ‘suspicious’ death occurred say building has become ‘very unsafe’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Residents at a block of flats in Aberdeen where a “suspicious” death was discovered have said the building has become “very unsafe” over the last few years.

A major investigation has been launched after a man was found dead at the Marischal Court building with police confirming three people are currently in custody.

It is understood they were arrested at an address in Kemnay, Aberdeenshire.