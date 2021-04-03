Workers being evacuated from North Sea rig due to adverse weather conditions

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNR) International has launched an evacuation of workers from its Ninian Southern platform in the North Sea.

The firm said the “precautionary down-man” was “due to adverse weather”, although a source told Energy Voice that workers onboard were informed of structural concerns for one of the platform legs.

A similar case arose in 2017 when CNR International down-manned the rig due to the threat of high waves impacting the platform’s safety.

There are currently 131 workers on board the installation. CNR International has been asked to confirm how many of these are being removed.

A spokeswoman said: “Due to adverse weather, CNR International (UK) Limited advises that a precautionary down-man of personnel from its Ninian Southern platform has been initiated. The safety of the personnel on board the platform is of paramount importance for the Company.”

