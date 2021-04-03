In Pictures: North-east residents enjoy spring sunshine on Easter weekend

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Residents in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire have flocked to beauty spots across the region today to enjoy the warm spring sunshine.

With the Scottish Government’s guidance changing to “Stay Local”, people now have more freedom to socialise outdoors and make the most of the sun shining.

Aberdeen beach had revellers playing volleyball, cycling, walking, and relaxing before the weather is due to turn bad tomorrow evening.

Tennis courts and golf courses across the region were also busy as residents made good use of the Easter weekend.

The sun also shone on Duthie Park, where families and friends enjoyed picnics and sports in the spring sunshine.

Hazlehead Park was popular, with children enjoying special Easter celebrations there.

Temperatures hit highs of 19c in Ballater and 17c in Braemar.

Here is a selection of pictures from our DCT photographers Darrell Benns and Paul Glendell who were out and about today: