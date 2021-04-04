WEATHER FORECAST: All the latest warnings for the north and north-east – and when they come into force

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Temperatures are forecasted to drop tonight as an arctic plunge hits the north and north-east.

The Met Office has issued several weather warnings for the north of Scotland. Here is a breakdown of what has been forecasted – and when they come into force.

Sunday, April 4: 4pm

Yellow warning for wind and snow – north Highlands, Orkney and Shetland

Hail and snow showers will arrive from the north this afternoon, spreading steadily southwards during the early evening.

Around 1-3cm of snow is likely to accumulate overnight. Residents and motorists are also being warned of blizzard conditions as strong wind is also forecasted.

The Met Office said: “Gusts of 50-60 mph are expected across the warning area, and perhaps in excess of 70 mph for a short time during Monday morning across the Northern Isles. A combination of rough seas and the unusual wind direction will lead to dangerous coastal conditions and particularly difficult conditions for ferry crossings.”

CalMac has warned travellers due to the forecast of high winds, sailings may be liable to disruption or cancellation at short notice. Follow its twitter page for updates.

Warning ends: 23:59 on Monday, April 5.

Sunday, April 4: 6pm

Yellow warning for snow – Highlands, Moray, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire

Snowy conditions are expected to hit the north and north-east later this evening, which may lead to travel disruption.

The yellow alerts states: “A very cold northerly airflow will become established across the UK through Sunday night and Monday morning. Very strong north to northwest winds will spread hail and snow showers inland across many areas, but the most frequent showers will affect northern Scotland.

“Here, 2-5cm may accumulate at low levels away from north-facing coasts, with 5-10cm above 150m, and 15cm possible on highest ground above 300m. The strong winds will cause drifting of lying snow, and blizzard conditions at times on higher ground.”

Warning ends: 23:59 on Monday, April 5.

Tuesday, April 6: 00:01

Yellow warning for snow – Highlands, Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray, Orkney and Shetland

The wintry conditions are expected to continue into Tuesday and the Met Office has issued a yellow alert for snow for much of the north.

⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️ Snow across northern parts of Scotland

Tuesday 0001 – 1000 Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/DbGp8qOEc0 — Met Office (@metoffice) April 4, 2021

The warning says: “Frequent hail and snow showers will continue through the early hours onwards into Tuesday morning. Further accumulations of 1-2 cm of snow are likely for some with higher accumulations likely on some hills and mountains. Conditions will also remain windy with some drifting of snow possible.”

Warning ends: 10am on Tuesday, April 6