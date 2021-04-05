-5c temperatures, strong gales and heavy snow: The weather forecasted for the north and north-east this week

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Much of the north and north-east is expected to experience strong gales and snow showers to start the week.

Residents will have to contend with a “taste of winter” just after bright skies ushered in the start of spring.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office, with lows of around -5c and highs of 2c expected in and around Aberdeen.

In more sheltered, isolated parts of Aberdeenshire and the Highlands, the temperature could even drop as low as -7c.

Being driven by northern winds, the snow showers are expected to make on and off appearances throughout much of today right through to the middle of the week.

Very cold weather with occasional snow showers are expected on Tuesday while sunny spells and isolated wintry spells will carry into Wednesday.

The cold snap comes after the UK recorded one of the hottest March temperatures on record and stunning sunshine being enjoyed by many over the weekend.

The showers are expected to be the most frequent around the Moray coast, with conditions expected to be milder around Thursday.

Temperatures will be much lower tomorrow, and when you factor in the wind chill it will feel even colder 🥶 pic.twitter.com/hlJIA6g1ky — Met Office (@metoffice) April 4, 2021

A Met Office forecaster added: “As the cold front comes down, Aberdeen and the surrounding area will likely experience a number of snow showers which will feel even colder due to the potentially gale force winds.

“Inverness and other areas further north will experience similar conditions before things get more mild on Thursday, snow showers may still occur but it is more likely they will be off the shore.”