Monday, April 5th 2021 Show Links
News / Aberdeen

White Easter: Snow begins to fall across north and north-east

by Cheryl Livingstone
April 4, 2021, 10:53 pm Updated: April 4, 2021, 11:03 pm
© Cheryl Livingstone / DCT MediaSnow in St Katherines, Aberdeenshire.
Snow in St Katherines, Aberdeenshire.

Wintry conditions have hit the north and north-east.

A yellow weather warning is in place across the Highlands, islands and Grampian for snow and strong gales.

All the latest warnings for the north and north-east – and when they come into force

Motorists and residents have been warned the conditions – which have been forecasted to last for the next couple of days – may lead to travel disruption.

The alert came into force at 6pm tonight.

People across the north have been sharing pictures and videos of the snowy scenes.

More from the Press and Journal