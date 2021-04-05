Cold snap sets in as transport links affected amid snow fall

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Low temperatures overnight combined with snowfall has brought some disruption to parts of the north and north-east.

Strong gales and snow showers were forecast to hit delivering a “taste of winter” for local residents.

Temperatures dropped to -5C in Braemar as others also woke to low temperatures.

Many ferry services across the west coast are disrupted, with some cancelled completely.

Residents of Lewis are unable to depart the island via ferry link to Ullapool as all scheduled services for the day are cancelled.

❌ RED #Ullapool #Stornoway 05Apr Due to forecast adverse weather all sailings have been cancelled — CalMac Service Info (@CalMac_Updates) April 5, 2021

Elsewhere, a fallen tree is causing disruption between Dunbeg and Connel.

The A85 route, which spans Oban to Dundee, is currently closed.

Motorists are urged to find an alternative route.

Rail routes in the north are also likely to experience disruption as Network Rail engineers inspect both the Kyle line and the Far North Line due to the anticipated high winds and snow.

We're inspecting the Kyle Line and areas of the Far North Line before trains start running today, due to high winds and snow forecast last night. It'll have an impact on passenger services, so make sure to check with @ScotRail before you travel. — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) April 5, 2021

This morning, Aberdeenshire Council has deployed gritters on 32 of its priority routes to ensure they are safe for motorists to use.

Work began at 5.40am with the local authority anticipating treatment to take around two hours to complete.

❄️Winter Treatment Plan❄️

All 32 #PrimaryRoutes will be treated this morning starting from 5.40am. Each route take at least 2 hours to complete.

Snow falling and lying in most areas also with the possibility of icy roads, please take care. @Aberdeenshire pic.twitter.com/iBto4uTFcl — Aberdeenshire Roads (@AbshireRoads) April 5, 2021

The contrast in temperature comes just days after blue skies and sunshine touched many parts of the north and north-east.

Yellow warnings for snow and remain in place until midnight tonight over the north and north-east, spanning as far north as Orkney and Shetland.

A yellow warning for just snow extends into Tuesday across the Highlands, Moray, Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Snow could fall until as late as 10am.

Conditions are expected to ease as the week goes on with milder temperatures expected on Wednesday and Thursday.