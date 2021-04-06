Wednesday, April 7th 2021 Show Links
‘I just kept thinking about the fact I have a four-year old upstairs’: Aberdeen man who tackled knife-carrying home invader says he ‘acted on instinct’ to protect family

by David McPhee
April 6, 2021, 6:45 am Updated: April 6, 2021, 9:08 am
© Kath Flannery / DCT MediaKieren MacPhee and his partner Victoria Smith outside their city centre flat.
An Aberdeen have-a go-hero who tackled a knife-carrying thief during a home invasion has said he “acted on instinct” to protect his family during a “nightmare situation”.

Keiren MacPhee, who was awoken by his girlfriend after she heard noises on the stairs at 3am, grappled with burglar Charles Skinner, 42, at his Crimon Place flat until police arrived.

Only then did he become aware Skinner had been armed, though fortunately for him it emerged the Stanley blade had fallen from the thief’s pocket moments earlier.

